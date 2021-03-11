Lockdown measures have limited outdoor time for a lot of children, which could have an impact on developing a healthy immune system.

Byram Bridle, a viral immunology professor at the University of Guelph, is studying the effects of the pandemic on immunity.

"Immune systems need that interaction with the microbial environment in order to develop properly," Bridle said.

Without that exposure, Bridle said children are at a higher risk of allergies, asthma and even autoimmune diseases.

"We've never had such a severe and prolonged lack of exposure for children to their natural environment," Bridle said.

Parent Ashley Steeves is concerned about the long-term effects of the pandemic on her children.

"We're definitely concerned that they haven't been exposed to anything over the last year," she said.

Steeves has a three-year-old named Ella and an eight-month-old named Brooke. Brooke has had few interactions with others.

"You never want to have a sick baby, but she hasn't built up any immunity to anything, so I don't know what that means for the future," she said.

Parents said it's a fine balance to keep their kids safe, but not sheltered.