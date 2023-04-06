Lockdown ordered at Port Coquitlam high school, RCMP investigating
A high school in Port Coquitlam, B.C., was under lockdown for hours Thursday morning, and RCMP believe two youths were the source of the threat.
Shortly after 9 a.m., a spokesperson with Coquitlam RCMP confirmed Terry Fox Secondary had activated lockdown procedures “as a precaution,” and frontline officers responded to the scene at 1260 Riverwood Gate.
“We take any threat to a school very seriously and will act accordingly,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins. “As this report was received shortly before the beginning of the school day, it caused some concern as parents and student began arriving at the school with a heavy police presence.”
The lockdown was lifted and classes resumed before 11 a.m.
“Police have identified and located two youth who are believe to be the source of the threat,” Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement, adding that threat no longer exists.
Mounties are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-8878.
