Lockdowns at two federal prisons in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have ended, corrections officials confirmed this week.

The two lockdowns, which were not related to each other, occurred at the medium security Mission Institution from Jan. 28 to Feb. 8 and at the maximum security Kent Institution from Feb. 3 to 5.

The Mission Institution lockdown was implemented to allow corrections officers to conduct an "exceptional search," during which "a number of unauthorized items were found," according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada. The correctional service did not say what types of contraband its officers found.

Video visits with inmates at the facility were suspended during the lockdown, but have now resumed, the service said.

The lockdown at Kent Institution was the result of "an inmate assault incident," the service said in a news release last week.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that the lockdown - which only involved some areas of the prison - had ended. Three inmates were taken to hospital as a result of the incident, and all three returned to the institution on Feb. 5 after receiving treatment, the spokesperson said in an email.

The correctional service did not say what types of injuries the injured inmates sustained, but its initial news release indicated that Agassiz RCMP were investigating the incident. RCMP did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.