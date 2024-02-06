Locked Jeep stolen in broad daylight from medical building parking lot in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Journalist
Kim Phillips
Police are investigating the alleged brazen daytime theft of a vehicle from a parking lot in the northeast end of Barrie.
Police say a 2016 Jeep Cherokee was stolen between 1:10 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. from the parking lot on Quarry Ridge while the owner went inside a nearby building for an appointment.
They say the vehicle was locked, and the owner had the keys.
The navy blue Jeep with Ontario licence plate CSFM895 also contained a new 2200-watt generator and some personal property.
Police encourage anyone with information on the alleged theft or suspicious activity involving the stolen vehicle to contact them.
