Log fire at B.C. mill could burn for days: West Fraser

Logs stored in the yard of a Quesnel, B.C., wood products mill are burning and the company that owns the mill says the flames could take days to put out.

A spokesperson for West Fraser Timber says in a written statement that the fire was spotted Tuesday afternoon in the log storage yard at the WestPine Medium Density Fibreboard mill.

The statement says the fire is contained and the mill is not in danger but because of the amount of fuel available, it's expected the pile will burn for several days.

Operations at the mill are continuing as normal and the spokesperson says no one has been hurt.

An investigation into a cause and an assessment of damage will begin once the fire is out.

Quesnel fire Chief Sly Gauthier posted on social media that several nearby communities had shared firefighters and equipment to help battle the flames.