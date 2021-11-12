Log fire at B.C. mill could burn for days: West Fraser
Logs stored in the yard of a Quesnel, B.C., wood products mill are burning and the company that owns the mill says the flames could take days to put out.
A spokesperson for West Fraser Timber says in a written statement that the fire was spotted Tuesday afternoon in the log storage yard at the WestPine Medium Density Fibreboard mill.
The statement says the fire is contained and the mill is not in danger but because of the amount of fuel available, it's expected the pile will burn for several days.
Operations at the mill are continuing as normal and the spokesperson says no one has been hurt.
An investigation into a cause and an assessment of damage will begin once the fire is out.
Quesnel fire Chief Sly Gauthier posted on social media that several nearby communities had shared firefighters and equipment to help battle the flames.
-
Toronto cop facing bribery charge in connection with 2018 incidentToronto police say a member of the force’s Organized Crime Enforcement Unit is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident where confidential police information was allegedly sold to a suspect in a drug investigation.
-
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorshipBritney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.
-
OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 6 near GuelphProvincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph on Friday evening.
-
Canada's top doctor says cooler weather, easing restrictions creating 'turbulence'Cooler weather and easing restrictions are contributing to a rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of Canada, Canada’s top health official says.
-
Kensington merchants kick off holiday shopping season with food drive for veteransKensington merchants launched the holiday shopping with a food drive Friday to collect contributions for the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary.
-
Parents urged to 'do your research' before travelling with unvaccinated kids, could impact schoolingWith the Canada—United States border being open again, families may look at taking a well-deserved trip down south, but the Winnipeg South Division (WSD) is reminding people about some of the federal rules when returning home from international trips.
-
Check these off your Christmas List: Upcoming holiday events in Waterloo RegionWhile it may not be a winter wonderland just yet, there are plenty of upcoming events In Waterloo Region to get you in the holiday spirit.
-
Missing teen might be in Winnipeg: RCMPA 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys who was reported missing earlier this week may be in Winnipeg, RCMP said on Friday.
-
Shawnigan Lake RCMP searching for man who broke into legion on Remembrance Day"This is a pretty distinctive pickup, and it's very likely that this vehicle and suspect will be recognized by a member of the public," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau in a statement Friday.