Log jam near The Forks to be dislodged on Tuesday

City of Winnipeg crews will be working to dislodge a log jam on the Assiniboine River on Tuesday morning.

Work to release the log jam, which is between the Main Street Bridge and a CN Rail Bridge, will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Last week, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the city was figuring out a plan to release the massive log jam, which involved hundreds of logs and tree branches.

The Manitoba government said the province is not concerned by the log jam, as the province’s bridges are made to withstand large amounts of debris.

The City of Winnipeg is urging residents to avoid going out on the river due to quickly changing conditions. Winnipeggers are also advised to be mindful of debris in the water, as well as hazards below the surface of the water that may not be visible.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.