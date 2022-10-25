Logging truck slams into apartment building, displacing 12 in Ludlow, N.B.

An out-of-control tractor-trailer smashed into an apartment building in Ludlow, N.B., early Monday morning, displacing a dozen people from six units.

One man was thrown from his bed when the truck and its empty logging trailer hit the older, two-story building around 1 a.m., but no serious injuries were reported.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the apartment with the most damage was vacant at the time.

The crash brought down a utility pole, leading to a temporary loss of power for about a dozen homes and a nearby school.

The Red Cross says its volunteers arranged emergency housing and purchases like food and clothing for three tenants from two apartments. It says insurance covered the needs of a family of four from one unit, while the other five tenants went to stay with relatives and friends.