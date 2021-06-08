Logging truck strikes overpass, knocking wood into path of drivers on Hwy. 1

An incident involving an over-height logging truck caused traffic to back up on Highway 1 Tuesday morning.

A large piece of wood fell off the truck and onto the Trans-Canada Highway, causing two truck drivers to lose control of their vehicles as they tried to avoid it.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Glover Road at about 8:15 a.m.

Police said it appeared the logging truck struck the overpass, "shearing one log off the top of the load."

The log struck the highway in front of a tandem dump truck. The truck hit the log and went off the highway.

A second truck driver also lost control, and the load of dirt they were transporting ended up across the roadway.

Fortunately there were only minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A a truck piled with logs was seen pulled over on the shoulder of the highway, and pieces of wood could be seen on a damaged section of the overpass.

Anyone with dash-cam video is asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol.