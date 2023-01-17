Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County

A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township at the intersection of Wellington County Roads 7 and 12.

Cunningham said the vehicles involved included a tractor-trailer carrying a load of logs, and two passenger vehicles.

The video shows dozens of logs scattered along the edge of the roadway and a tractor-trailer flipped onto its side.

One of the passenger vehicles was shown flipped upside down with a small amount of debris scattered along the road.

Cunningham said the driver of one of the passenger vehicles was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer and the other passenger vehicle were uninjured.

“There was some damage to the property owner here," Cunningham told CTV News Kitchener. "There was a tank at the side of the house that was dislodged and damaged. So investigators will be looking and taking totals on those as well."

He added: "Investigators are still collecting evidence, still looking at the events that took place."

Hours before OPP said the crash occurred, Environment Canada issued a fog advisory warning of near-zero visibility due to dense fog.

The roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours, according to OPP.

