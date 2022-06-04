London airport in the spotlight as filming for new movie takes place Saturday
Lights, camera, action! London International Airport will be in the spotlight over the weekend as a new movie is being filmed on location.
Filming for the movie — the name of which has not been released — began Friday and will wrap up Saturday.
The airport was temporarily closed during filming Saturday, but is scheduled to reopen to the public around 2 p.m.
Manager of Commercial Services and Passenger Experience Gerry Vanderhoek told CTV News that with the loss of business during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a positive to finally have additional revenue funneled to the airport during filming.
A large group of Londoners are also being used in the film as extras.
— With files from CTV News London's Jaden Lee-Lincoln
What’s with all of the commotion? “Talk to me Goose!”
Please be advised that there is a movie production being filmed at our airport this weekend.
Passenger screening will be open on Saturday morning until our 9am departure and then again at 2pm for our afternoon departures. pic.twitter.com/wWumAr5NyM
-
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Saturday motorcycle crashA male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after Saturday a single-vehicle crash.
-
Avalanche down Oilers 4-2, take 3-0 series strangleholdJ.T. Compher scored with 7:18 left in regulation as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
36-year-old injured in incident at southeast Edmonton parkThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating an incident at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
-
Water emergency brings police, paramedics to Rockwood Conservation AreaA water rescue emergency on Saturday afternoon brought police and paramedics to the Rockwood Conservation Area, just northeast of Guelph.
-
Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talksA planned training session for Canada's men's soccer team was scrapped Friday amid ongoing discussions about player compensation.
-
Sask. mine rescue teams put skills to the test at annual competitionThe Saskatchewan Mining Association emergency response mine rescue skills competition returned in person for the first time in two years at Prairieland Park on Saturday.
-
Drinking water advisory lifted for Skead Road area in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts officially lifted the drinking water advisory for the Skead Road area Saturday evening
-
'It's a part of our history': RCMP Musical Ride returns from pandemic with Yorkton performancesAfter being off the tour since 2019, the RCMP Musical Ride is back, and making its way across Saskatchewan.
-
Surrey RCMP trying to identify man who fell from Pattullo BridgePolice in Surrey are trying to identify a man who is believed to have died after falling from the Pattullo Bridge last month.