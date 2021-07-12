London airport sees more activity as restrictions lift for international travellers

As travel restrictions lift, including the two week quarantine for international travellers who are double vaccinated, the London International Airport has seen more activity.

"We’re seeing some more travellers and in discussion with airlines we’re also seeing more activity going into the future," said Michael Seabrook, President & CEO of the London International Airport.

Although business is nowhere near where it was 16 months ago, in July, travel agencies have started seeing an uptick on people looking to book those international getaways.

Alice Tse, Manager of Posh Travel Agency, says most people are booking trips for November and December.

But it’s not a sunny trip down South Londoners are looking for the most.

Tse says the majority are trying to visit their family for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"We do have a lot of people going to Middle East and Eastern Europe," said Tse.

Seabrook has also seen this trend come through his airport.

"We have a lot of Europeans that reside here, have relatives in Europe that haven’t seen their friends and loved ones in a long time so I would say that’s the biggest one," he said.