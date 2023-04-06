London almost lost its ability to host major events like the Brier and Memorial Cup

London, Ont. recently dodged a potentially devastating blow to its ability to attract multi-night events like the Brier, Memorial Cup, and Juno Awards.

Last year, the owner of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel approached city hall about converting the 22-storey, 323-room hotel into residential apartments.

Only recently was the proposal scrapped, according to a report to council’s Planning and Environment Committee. “The applicant has indicated that at this time converting the hotel is not being considered,” read the report.

Losing the city’s largest hotel would have devastated the tourism and convention sector.

Leadership at the RBC Place Convention Centre sounded the alarm in a letter written while the residential conversion was still being considered.

“Without the connected accommodation partner, RBC Place London is no longer a convention hosting venue,” wrote CEO Lori Da Silva on January 3.

A pedestrian walkway over King Street connects the hotel to the convention centre.

Her letter highlighted the importance of the hotel’s capacity when seeking out major events, “London would not be able to bid and host events like the Tim Hortons Brier.”

“It’s one of the key components of a bid,” explained Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis who sits on the planning committee and the board of Tourism London.

“You need to have hotel rooms in close proximity to your convention site in order to have a successful bid. That’s something considered in every bid,” Lewis added.

Last month, the Tim Hortons Brier generated about $10 to $15 million of economic activity.

Hosting the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) convention this summer will require the equivalent of 6,000 hotel nights.

Lewis acknowledged that hotels are still recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic and suggested looking at creative ways to support them with part of the four per cent municipal hotel room tax.

“Part of what we can do with that hotel tax is assist hotels in their own marketing, branding, (and) promoting themselves,” he told CTV News. “Not just in terms of conferences, but visitors in general.”

The PEC report does not explain why the hotel conversion is no longer being pursued.

Meanwhile, rezoning the adjacent parking structure to permit a 35-storey residential tower will be considered by the planning committee on April 11