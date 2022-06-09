London and area forecast for June 9, 2022

Temperatures will remain on the slightly cooler side Thursday compared to the average high for the London area this time of year.

According to Environment Canada, the average high is 23.1 degrees Celsius and the low is 11.3 degrees Celsius — with the high for today expected to be 20 and the low 10.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.