London and area forecast for June 9, 2023

After nearly three weeks of no rain in the Forest City and days of hazy skies caused by wildfires, it appears as though rain is finally in the forecast for later this the weekend.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, it will be mainly sunny Friday, with the risk for localized smoke to mix down to the surface as the wind continues out of the northwest.

Atchison said the blocking pattern finally breaks down this weekend and there is the chance for showers Sunday.

An area of low pressure will develop over the central United States and will move over the area Monday. The chance for rain will ramp up Sunday night and bring some much-needed rainfall to the area Sunday night into Monday.

The chance for rain will continue Tuesday, so the Forest City will have a few opportunities to receive some desperately needed rainfall.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Friday: Clearing early this morning. Local smoke. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Clear. Local smoke. Low 9.

Saturday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Local smoke in the morning. High 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 21 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 19 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 19 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 24 C.