London-area federal election results 2021

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win the 2021 federal election, with a minority government. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will maintain power, at a pivotal time in the pandemic.

The call comes after polls closed across the country, in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election.

While long lines in some ridings mean voters could be casting ballots for hours more, early results show the Liberals elected or leading in 149 seats.

There are 338 federal ridings up for grabs tonight. A party needs to win at least 170 seats to form a majority government.

London-West

Conservative: Rob Flack

Liberal : Arielle Kayabaga

NDP: Shawna Lewkowitz

PPC: Mike McMullen

Green Party: Patrick Tuck

London North Centre

Conservative: Stephen Gallant

(*)Liberal: Peter Fragistakos

NDP: Dirka Prout

Green Party: Mary Ann Hodge

PPC: Marc Emery

London-Fanshawe

The Mathyssen legacy lives on in London-Fanshawe with Lindsay Mathyssen, daughter of long-time NDP MP Irene Mathyssen, being re-elected as the representative for the riding. As of 11 p.m. with 60/240 polls reporting, Lindsay holds on to 43 per cent of the vote.

Conservative: Mattias Vanderley - 23%

Liberal: Mohamed Hammoud - 24.6%

(*)NDP: Lindsay Mathyssen - 43.2%

PPC: Kyle Free - 9.2%

Elgin-Middlesex-London

Incumbent Karen Vecchio has been declared the winner in the riding of Elgin-Middlesex-London. With 35/181 polls reporting as of 10:50 p.m., Vechhio holds onto 52.9 percent of the vote.

(*)Conservative: Karen Vecchio - 52.9%

Liberal: Afeez Ajibowu - 17.8%

NDP : Katelyn Cody 15.5%

Green Party: Amanda Stark - 2.3%

PPC: Chelsea Hillier - 11%

Oxford

(*)Conservative: Dave MacKenzie

Liberal: Elizabeth Quinto

NDP: Matthew Chambers

Green Party: Bob Reid

PPC: Wendy Martin

Huron-Bruce

Conservative Ben Lobb will represent Huron-Bruce in Ottawa for a fifth consecutive term. With 70/272 polls reporting as of 10:55 p.m., Lobb has been declared the winner with 53.9 per cent of the vote.

(*)Conservative: Ben Lobb - 53.9%

Liberal: James Rice - 23.3%

NDP: Jan Johnstone - 15.2%

IND: Justin Smith - 0.8%

PPC: Jack Stecho - 6.9%

Sarnia-Lambton

(*)Conservative: Marilyn Gladu

Liberal: Lois Nantais

NDP: Adam Kilner

Green Party: Stefanie Bunko

PPC: Brian Everaert



Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Lianne Rood is no longer a rookie Member of Parliament. The Grand Bend, Ont. native is headed back to Ottawa for a second consecutive term after picking up 46.6 per cent of the vote as of 10:57 p.m. with 55/245 polls reporting.

(*)Conservative: Lianne Rood - 46.8%

Liberal: Dr. Sudit Ranade - 20.2%

NDP: Chief Jason Henry - 20.2%

Green Party: Jeremy Hull - 1.7%

PPC: Kevin Mitchell - 11.1%

Chatham-Kent-Leamington

(*)Conservative: Dave Epp

Liberal: Greg Hetherington

NDP: Dan Gelinas

Green Party: Mark Vercouteren

PPC: Liz Vallee

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Ther will not be a change in representation in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. With 45/250 polls reporting as of 10:50 p.m., Conservative Alex Ruff has been declared the winner with 43.2 per cent of the vote.

(*)Conservative: Alex Ruff - 43.2%

Liberal: Anne Marie Watson - 27%

NDP: Chrisstopher Neudorf - 16.8%

Green Party: Ashley Lawrence - 3.8%

PPC: Anna-Marie Fosbrooke - 8.1%

IND: Reima Kaikkonen - 1.1%



(*) indicates incumbent