London-area federal election results 2021
CTV News' Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win the 2021 federal election, with a minority government. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will maintain power, at a pivotal time in the pandemic.
The call comes after polls closed across the country, in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election.
While long lines in some ridings mean voters could be casting ballots for hours more, early results show the Liberals elected or leading in 149 seats.
There are 338 federal ridings up for grabs tonight. A party needs to win at least 170 seats to form a majority government.
London-West
Conservative: Rob Flack
Liberal : Arielle Kayabaga
NDP: Shawna Lewkowitz
PPC: Mike McMullen
Green Party: Patrick Tuck
London North Centre
Conservative: Stephen Gallant
(*)Liberal: Peter Fragistakos
NDP: Dirka Prout
Green Party: Mary Ann Hodge
PPC: Marc Emery
London-Fanshawe
The Mathyssen legacy lives on in London-Fanshawe with Lindsay Mathyssen, daughter of long-time NDP MP Irene Mathyssen, being re-elected as the representative for the riding. As of 11 p.m. with 60/240 polls reporting, Lindsay holds on to 43 per cent of the vote.
Conservative: Mattias Vanderley - 23%
Liberal: Mohamed Hammoud - 24.6%
(*)NDP: Lindsay Mathyssen - 43.2%
PPC: Kyle Free - 9.2%
Elgin-Middlesex-London
Incumbent Karen Vecchio has been declared the winner in the riding of Elgin-Middlesex-London. With 35/181 polls reporting as of 10:50 p.m., Vechhio holds onto 52.9 percent of the vote.
(*)Conservative: Karen Vecchio - 52.9%
Liberal: Afeez Ajibowu - 17.8%
NDP : Katelyn Cody 15.5%
Green Party: Amanda Stark - 2.3%
PPC: Chelsea Hillier - 11%
Oxford
(*)Conservative: Dave MacKenzie
Liberal: Elizabeth Quinto
NDP: Matthew Chambers
Green Party: Bob Reid
PPC: Wendy Martin
Huron-Bruce
Conservative Ben Lobb will represent Huron-Bruce in Ottawa for a fifth consecutive term. With 70/272 polls reporting as of 10:55 p.m., Lobb has been declared the winner with 53.9 per cent of the vote.
(*)Conservative: Ben Lobb - 53.9%
Liberal: James Rice - 23.3%
NDP: Jan Johnstone - 15.2%
IND: Justin Smith - 0.8%
PPC: Jack Stecho - 6.9%
Sarnia-Lambton
(*)Conservative: Marilyn Gladu
Liberal: Lois Nantais
NDP: Adam Kilner
Green Party: Stefanie Bunko
PPC: Brian Everaert
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
Lianne Rood is no longer a rookie Member of Parliament. The Grand Bend, Ont. native is headed back to Ottawa for a second consecutive term after picking up 46.6 per cent of the vote as of 10:57 p.m. with 55/245 polls reporting.
(*)Conservative: Lianne Rood - 46.8%
Liberal: Dr. Sudit Ranade - 20.2%
NDP: Chief Jason Henry - 20.2%
Green Party: Jeremy Hull - 1.7%
PPC: Kevin Mitchell - 11.1%
Chatham-Kent-Leamington
(*)Conservative: Dave Epp
Liberal: Greg Hetherington
NDP: Dan Gelinas
Green Party: Mark Vercouteren
PPC: Liz Vallee
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
Ther will not be a change in representation in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. With 45/250 polls reporting as of 10:50 p.m., Conservative Alex Ruff has been declared the winner with 43.2 per cent of the vote.
(*)Conservative: Alex Ruff - 43.2%
Liberal: Anne Marie Watson - 27%
NDP: Chrisstopher Neudorf - 16.8%
Green Party: Ashley Lawrence - 3.8%
PPC: Anna-Marie Fosbrooke - 8.1%
IND: Reima Kaikkonen - 1.1%
(*) indicates incumbent