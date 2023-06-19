London area forecast for June 19, 2023
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Get ready for the heat in the London region.
The sun dominates this week with temperatures reaching 30 C, humidex making it feel more like 35 c on Tuesday.
Overnight, the temperatures stay slightly above the normal of 15 C, between 16 C and 18 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Sunny. Wind east 20 km/h. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
Monday Night: Clear. Wind east 20 km/h. Low 18.
Tuesday: Sunny. Wind east 30 km/h. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.
Thursday: Sunny. High 27.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
