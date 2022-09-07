London area students head back to class

It is back-to-school for students in London’s two largest school boards.

Both the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LCDSB) begin classes Wednesday.

It is one day later than usual as both school boards started the year with a professional development day (PD day).

The new school year begins with few COVID-19 restrictions — Educators, parents and students remain hopeful it stays that way.

COVID-19 booster shots are now available for five to 11-year-old kids in Ontario.

The school year also begins with several new schools and school additions in the area.

For the TVDSB, the new Summerside Public School opens, while students at Tweedsmuir Public School welcome new friends into a their renovated and updated school. Many new students come from the now-closed Fairmont Public School on Hamilton Road.

As the kids return to school, police are reminding drivers to watch for excited children and school buses.