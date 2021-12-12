London artist looks to 'pay it forward' this holiday season

Pay it forward.

That was the idea behind Donald D’Haene’s music performance that has led to an even larger event happening in London on Dec. 18.

During the holiday season, D’Haene prioritizes donating to local shelters and giving back to the community.

This year, he partnered up with his neighbour to cover Justin Bieber’s hit Christmas song, Mistletoe, as a unique way to raise food donations.

"I lost my brother and he was formerly homeless and he benefitted from agencies that helped the people that live on the street so everything I do for the rest of my life is dedicated to my brother," said D’Haene.

The duo busked for a group of friends and raised several bags of food donations.

They later put their performance on YouTube hoping to inspire others to give back this holiday season.

"It got lots of hits and people will always be able to see the example of this time of year, always thinking of the misfortunate in our community," said D’Haene.

After hearing about what D’Haene was doing for the community, London music blogger, Ryan Labreche decided to collaborate with the artist to host an event called Operation Mistletoe.

"Not only was the story close to him but it’s close to me too because I’ve relied on the food bank and services like this," said Labreche.

Operation Mistletoe will be held at the London Music Hall of Fame on Dundas St. on Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items in order to attend the benefit and enjoy the live music, giveaways and prizes of the night.

Organizers are hoping for a large turnout.

"To have more awareness and causes to help support organizations like these is of the utmost importance right now," said Labreche.