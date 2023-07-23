London-based vegan restaurant to sell take-home options

If you’re the fan of London’s vegan fast food restaurant, Odd Burger, now you can cook some of your favourite options at home.

In September, the company will launch its retail product line for grocery stores for patrons to take home. They can also be purchased right at the restaurant.

The initial launch will feature five plant-based proteins including the crispy chick-un fillet, and beefy smash burgers.

The restaurant is currently asking London residents to chime in on which retailers should sell the product by commenting on their social media platforms.