London-built light armoured vehicles to support the front lines in Ukraine

Ukrainian defences will soon be bolstered by up to 39 light armoured vehicles (LAVs) manufactured by London-based General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS).

On Thursday following a tour of the manufacturing plant, Defence Minister Anita Anand offered details of Canada’s commitment to supply Ukrainian forces with LAVs to combat the Russian invasion.

The combat support vehicles for Ukraine are in addition to the federal government’s existing $3 billion contract with GDLS to supply 360 vehicles to the Canadian military.

“The 39 vehicles that we are supplying to Ukraine is on top of the 360. Those 39 will begin to ship this summer,” explained Anand.

“This government has joined allies to make sure there is a push back against the tyranny of the regime of Vladimir Putin,” said London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos.

Jason Alejandro Monahan spoke on behalf of GDLS employees.

“We are proud that vehicles manufactured here in London will be used by the brave men and women of Ukraine to defend their homeland and defend their futures,” Monahan said.