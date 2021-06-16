London Cares Food Drive is going green

After 25 years the London Care food drive is looking for greener pastures and it looking to provide more fresh and local produce for those in need.

Glen Pearson from the London Food bank says the purpose is to provide the produce to different locations already set up across the city.

“People have always wanted fresh food close to where they live and we can do that with these greenhouses,” says Pearson.

Business Cares is providing funding for the greenhouses which will be set up at churches or by service groups.

“It’s a way for people to help out, plant and grow the food for people,” says Wayne Dunn.

So far about 10 greenhouses are set up across the city and they expect to have 30 up and running before the end of summer.

Three of the greenhouses have already been set up at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church on Oxford Street including an inter-faith unit.

“It’s called Abraham’s Tent and it’s a way for all of us to come together and help, regardless of religious beliefs,” says Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal.

Reverend Kevin George is expecting people to reach out and help with the new initiative, “People may want direction on how to put one up and we want to be there for them to help.”

During this year’s London Cares Food drive people can still donate at grocery stores, online or at the food bank. For more information on donating or how to get involved with a greenhouse click here.