London chamber honours best of the best

The best of the best in London business were honoured Wednesday night when the London Chamber of Commerce held its 38th annual Business Achievement Awards.

About 600 representatives from companies across the city attended the gala event at RBC Place.

It was the first in-person awards held in two years, as last year’s event was livestreamed due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his opening remarks, London Mayor Ed Holder said thank you to businesses that take care of people by taking care of their staff.

“You take care of people every day because you have a vested interest in their welfare, and what we hope and expect is that those members of our staff have a vested interest in what we’re doing. So let me say thanks. Thanks for what you do and for taking care of Londoners,” said Holder.

The awards honour business excellence in several different categories.

Here is a list of this year’s winners: