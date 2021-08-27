London City Hall adopts mandatory vaccine policy, but not for councillors

The City of London has joined the growing number of workplaces requiring proof of vaccination or submitting to regular COVID-19 testing for employees, but it does not apply to municipal politicians.

In a report to council’s Corporate Services Committee, City Manager Lynne Livingstone outlines the new policy, which will apply to all municipal staff, contractors, consultants and interns undertaking municipal work in city facilities or buildings.

The report states, “This Administrative Policy will be in place for an undetermined period of time.”

It may also be updated or changed as the pandemic evolves.

Specifically, all employees will have until September 29 to:

provide proof of full vaccination, or

provide a written attestation of a medical reason or an Ontario Human Rights reason why they can not be vaccinated and submit to regular testing, or

complete a COVID-19 vaccine educational session and submit to regular testing

Testing would begin on October 1.

The report explains, “Throughout the pandemic, as health guidance has changed, all efforts have been made to ensure that City practices and procedures are aligned with these changes, taking every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The new policy does not apply to employees on a leave of absence until they return to work, nor employees of The Dearness Home (whose policies are governed by the province).

Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan expects to hear criticism that allowing individuals without an exemption to remain unvaccinated if they take a course and submit to regular testing, makes the policy more of a choice than a firm mandate.

“Our policy is modelled on what the province is doing,” he adds. “That’s why you see provisions like the education piece. Obviously some other municipalities are going another way on this. This policy can adapt over time.”

CUPE Local 101 is City Hall's largest union, representing inside workers. Acting President Philip Boyd says the policy is probably the best outcome that a union could have hoped for.

“This really strikes a good balance. There may be some people not happy with it because it doesn’t go far enough either way, but it offers a lot of choice.”

In a statement to CTV News London, Councillor Michael Van Holst says he won’t support the policy because, “As a city and as a council, we are crossing a line to assume power over others that will affect their privacy and freedom, potentially long into the future.”

The new policy also does not apply to city councillors, who will instead be asked by Morgan to adopt their own vaccination mandate.

In a motion, Morgan asks that, “the civic administration BE DIRECTED to the next meeting of the Corporate Services Committee a similar COVID-19 Vaccination Policy, specifically applicable to the Members of Council, for consideration.”

Non-compliance with the employee vaccination policy will result in, "corrective and/or disciplinary action."

“The development of this Administrative Policy was informed by discussions with public health officials and union leaders,” the report states.

Rapid testing is expected to cost City Hall about $2,000 to $3,000 each week.

As an administrative decision, the new policy does not require council’s approval.

Morgan says if his motion is supported by council, a draft policy would come back for a vote in September.

During that time, staff could consult with council’s Integrity Commissioner Greg Stewart about possible consequences for non-compliance.

“Making it a council policy means our Code of Conduct, which requires us to follow council policies, would apply in a non-compliance situation,” adds Morgan.