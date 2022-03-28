London community being warned about potential high-risk offender

London police have released an image of a man that has been identified as a high-risk-offender.

Police say the image is being distributed in the interest of public safety.

Allen Eugene Ashton, 54, was recently released from custody and is residing in the London, Ont. area.

According to police, Ashton has a history of criminal violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats and sexually-related offences.

There is concern from police that Ashton may commit similar offences in the future.