London community being warned about potential high-risk offender
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
London police have released an image of a man that has been identified as a high-risk-offender.
Police say the image is being distributed in the interest of public safety.
Allen Eugene Ashton, 54, was recently released from custody and is residing in the London, Ont. area.
According to police, Ashton has a history of criminal violence, criminal harassment, uttering threats and sexually-related offences.
There is concern from police that Ashton may commit similar offences in the future.
-
Royals to gather and pay tribute to Prince PhilipQueen Elizabeth may make her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday when the Royal Family and other dignitaries gather for a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.
-
Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/hOntario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
-
What the federal child-care deal means for OntariansThe Ontario government has signed off on a child-care deal with the federal government, marking the last province in Canada to do so.
-
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks with aim to end fightingThe first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
-
-
Freezing rain and ice pellets in Windsor-Essex forecastWindsor-Essex is expected to have one more day of below average temperatures before warming up mid-week.
-
2024 NFL draft awarded to DetroitThe 2024 NFL draft will be held in the Motor City.
-
Highway 7 closed in Rockwood for house fireA portion of Highway 7 from Cobblestone Place to George Street in Rockwood has been closed as emergency crews fight a house fire.
-
Two charged after several drugs seized during Strathroy home raidTwo Strathroy residents are facing several drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed Friday.