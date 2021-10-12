London Councillor Phil Squire resigns leaving Ward 6 seat vacant

It was a shocking start to the Corporate Services Committee meeting at London City Hall on Tuesday.

Ward 6 councillor Phil Squire announced he was resigning from council to take a position as an adjudicator on the Consent and Capacity Board.

“It’s a bittersweet day for me,” Squire told CTV News London after leaving council chambers.

“I’m giving up something I love, but I’m giving it up for something I see in my future as being the best use of my abilities.”

Squire says he only found out about his appointment Friday.

“I wanted to make council and this committee aware as soon as possible so they could deal with two wards at once,” says Squire, referring to council having to appoint a replacement for Arielle Kayabaga, who resigned after winning the riding of London West in the federal election Sept. 20.

“I’ve done the best I could while I was here, and I’ll continue to do the best I can in my new role.”

