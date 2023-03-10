London District Catholic School Board hopes to clarify conflict of issue clause

Representatives from the London District Catholic School Board went before Justice Spencer Nicholson Friday to seek clarification, or an exemption, to a conflict of interest clause in the Municipal act that has left only one board member with the ability to vote on key issues, like the $312 million budget.

Seven of the eight elected members declared conflicts due to familiar relationships with people who are employed by the board.

Paula Lombardi and Justice Nicholson spent about an hour debating the act, and whether or not all seven members were actually in conflict.

Clarification is needed as the board has been hamstrung since the new members were elected in the fall’s municipal election. A minimum of two members are required for Quorum in votes.

Justice Nicholson said he will have a written judgement early next week, but assured Lombardi to “not lose any sleep that you will not have a functioning board” and mused, “it can’t be the intention of this act to paralyze boards like this.”

The board is expected to ratify the budget before the end of the month.