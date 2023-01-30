London driver charged following fatal crash with pedestrian

A person has been charged following the death of a pedestrian in a crash last week.

As previously reported by CTV News, a pedestrian was struck by a car near Hamilton Road and Watmar Avenue on Jan. 24.

The victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to their injuries. He has now been identified as Shawn George, 54, of London.

A 73-year-old woman from London has been charged with careless driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.