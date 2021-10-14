iHeartRadio

London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program

OPP file image.

A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.

According to police, Lambton OPP officers were conducting the checkpoint on Oct. 9 just before 7:30 p.m. when a driver proceeded through without stopping.

Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped and a search reportedly turned up a quantity of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of over $4,000.

The 35-year-old man from London was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking
  • Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • Fail to stop for police and
  • Drive while under suspension

The accused has been released and will appear in court on Nov. 24.

12