London driver tries to avoid R.I.D.E. program
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A London driver is facing multiple charges after trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. program on Northville Road in Lambton Shores, south of Grand Bend.
According to police, Lambton OPP officers were conducting the checkpoint on Oct. 9 just before 7:30 p.m. when a driver proceeded through without stopping.
Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped and a search reportedly turned up a quantity of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of over $4,000.
The 35-year-old man from London was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Fail to stop for police and
- Drive while under suspension
The accused has been released and will appear in court on Nov. 24.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General HospitalIsland Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.
-
Public sector workers in N.L. must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17Public sector workers in Newfoundland and Labrador have until Dec. 17 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the possibility of being placed on leave without pay.
-
Erie Shores Healthcare hosts outdoor gift shop tent saleErie Shores Healthcare is holding an outdoor tent sale to sell off some accumulated stock and make way for new inventory when the hospital shop reopens in the future.
-
Coun. Deans considers run for mayor of Ottawa in 2022 electionCoun. Diane Deans was first elected to Ottawa City Council in 1994, and was re-elected for her eighth consecutive term on council in 2018.
-
Two teens charged with second degree murder after 'suspicious' death in Sask.Two teens are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man.