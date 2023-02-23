Extensive damage to London heritage home after fire

No injuries are reported after a “substantial fire,” at a home on Waterloo Street, according to London Fire Department.

Crews were called to the working fire on Waterloo Street near Dufferin Avenue on Thursday morning after somebody driving by saw smoke and called 9-1-1.

Flames were quickly extinguished, preventing further damage to the prominent heritage home in the historic Woodfield neighbourhood.

The home was built in 1893 and was occupied for many years by a succession of local doctors who had a medical office added to the home in the 1920s.

There is no word on what caused the blaze or a damage estimate.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe