London fire crews battle Sunday morning basement blaze
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
There were no injuries reported following a basement fire in London Sunday morning.
Fire officials say crews made “quick work” of the dry/basement fire on Oxford Street just west of Highbury Avenue.
Firefighters are working on ventilation.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as Oxford St. is currently closed.
