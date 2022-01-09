iHeartRadio

London fire crews battle Sunday morning basement blaze

Firefighters responded to a fire in a basement of a house on Oxford Street in London, Ont. on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Source London Fire Department)

There were no injuries reported following a basement fire in London Sunday morning.

Fire officials say crews made “quick work” of the dry/basement fire on Oxford Street just west of Highbury Avenue.

Firefighters are working on ventilation.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as Oxford St. is currently closed.

