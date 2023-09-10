London fire crews respond to collision, vehicle fire

It was a busy night for London fire crews after they had to put out a vehicle fire and then extricated one person from a vehicle after a collision.

According to the London Fire Department, on Saturday at 10 p.m. fire crews responded to the area of Dundas Street and Hale Street due to a vehicle fire.

Crews “made quick work” of the blaze and were able to extinguish it.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the vehicle fire remains unclear.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, fire crews then responded to the area of Sarnia Road and Rippleton Road for a report of a single vehicle crash.

Fire crews said one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Their condition and the cause of the crash are currently unknown