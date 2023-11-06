London Fire Department announces partnership to support firefighters and their families

On Monday, the London Fire Department (LFD) announced a new partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada that will further support LFD members and their families with access to an additional layer of assistance to mental health supports and services.

“This is a good day because firefighters aren’t immune to this type of stress and we need to make sure those services and supports are available,” said Assistant Deputy Fire Chief, Gary Bridge.

The partnership will see the LFD share resources and identify or refer members in need of mental health support to the programs offered by Wounded Warriors Canada.

“Historically years ago firefighters went home and coped in other ways, whether it was through drinking or other mechanisms when we should be looking to give them the support and services they need right here, that’s our job as the employer, that’s our job of supporting each of those first responders that put their lives on the line each day,” said Bridge.

Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada said they look forward to working with London fire in the months and years ahead.

“This partnership recognizes that no single organization can do it all when it comes to the complexity of operational stress and trauma related injuries impacting those who keep our communities safe,” said Maxwell. “When first responders [are] struggling, what matters is that the member and their family know that we are in this together working to ensure they receive help so rightly deserve.”

Brad Dodd, a fire apparatus operator, has had issues with occupational stress injuries for eight years. He has been receiving help the last five years and said he should have done it many years ago and is excited that there will be extra recourse that members can be referred to.

When asked about the announcement, Dodd told CTV News London, “This is a very good day for us as, having the ability now to be able to utilize Wounded Warriors is a huge step forward for the care we are able to receive.”

Wounded Warriors Canada focuses on “trauma-informed training and counselling services,” and is partnered with over 60 fire, police, and EMS agencies across Ontario.

To learn more about Wounded Warriors Canada, you can visit their website.