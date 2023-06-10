London Fire Department celebrates milestone
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
The London Fire Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
Londoners gathered at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre Saturday to commemorate the milestone.
The free event included demonstrations, displays from various special teams and games.
We are having a great time engaging with Londoners at our free 150th community celebration! Welcome to all, with @JoshMorganLDN #ldnont @CityofLdnOnt @LPFFA pic.twitter.com/rGY8D2WQsY— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 10, 2023
There were displays of historical artifacts and antique firefighting vehicles as well as life music.
It was all in celebration of 150 years of hard work by the fire department.
-
'Buddy, just come home': Family of missing man makes plea for information one month after disappearanceIt's been a month since Nathan, a former Region of Waterloo man who has Down syndrome, went missing in Toronto.
-
Barrie bridge infrastructure project to beginA large bridge infrastructure project will begin with sewer work in central Barrie in the coming weeks.
-
Driver airlifted in serious condition after collision with tree in Kawartha LakesProvincial police are investigating a collision that sent seriously injured one person in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.
-
Charges laid after Woodstock police officers assaultedFour people are facing a combined 12 charges after four Woodstock police officers were assaulted over the weekend.
-
These are the most affordable Ontario cities to buy a house in 2023Ontario residents hoping to buy a house in an affordable city may have to travel pretty far outside the Greater Toronto Area.
-
North Bay man, 37, charged after disturbance at apartmentA 37-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance at a North Bay apartment complex on Highway 11 on Sunday.
-
OPP looking for suspect after robbery involving a knifeAround 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say a person dressed in full motorcycle attire, including a helmet, entered a convenience store on Ron McNeil Line and tried to leave without paying for a quantity of alcohol.
-
Ottawa police seize $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following three-month investigationTwo Gatineau, Que. men are facing charges after Ottawa police recovered $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following a three-month investigation into auto thefts in the national capital region.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters using helicopters to locate Shelburne wildfire hot spotsNova Scotia firefighters are using helicopters to scan the Shelburne County wildfire and locate hot spots.