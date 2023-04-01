London Fire Department marks 150 years of service
Multi-skilled Journalist
Jenn Basa
The London, Ont. Fire Department is marking 150 years of service on Saturday.
“The London Fire Department is proud to be celebrating the milestone of serving our community,” said Acting Fire Chief Richard Hayes. “Over the years, the fire department has expanded beyond simply fighting fires.”
Throughout several decades of service, Hayes said their team is committed to delivering fire prevention education progress, conducting building inspections, and fire investigations.
“The frontline staff continue to provide a high-quality service due to the support staff in administration apparatus, communications, and training divisions,” he added.
The LPD began serving Londoners in April 1873.
-
Careless cooking attributed to fire on Parent Avenue - $250,000 in damageA house fire in the 900 block of Parent Avenue caused $250,000 in damages, Saturday.
-
Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.