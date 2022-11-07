London Fire Department says bag your leaves, don’t burn them

The London Fire Department (LFD) is reminding residents not to burn leaves inside the city following a house fire in a downtown neighbourhood Sunday afternoon that began when a pile of burning leaves spread out of control.

“It can go very fast because all the conditions are ripe for a quick burning fire,” explains LFD Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the area of Pall Mall and Alfred streets Sunday afternoon. Loveland says the fire began after the homeowner attempted to burn leaves using gasoline as an accelerant.

“Leaves dry out and they’re very combustible,” explains Loveland. “Usually there’s leaves on the ground, so sparks fly, they become a trail for the fire to extend, catch buildings on fire, homes or residences, whatever may be nearby. So it becomes a very dangerous situation.”

The occupants of the home managed to safely escape.

While a cost damage estimate for the blaze is not yet known, damage to the residence is extensive.

A city by-law prohibits burning leaves or any other type of yard waste inside the city.

Loveland says residents should bag the leaves and put them out at the curb during their respective yard waste pickup week.

Information can be found in the City of London’s household garbage calendar, which the city distributes annually. Residents can also drop off leaves free of charge at the city’s EnviroDepots.

For Loveland, the main message is to stay safe.

“You don’t want to go to a house fire because you accidentally caused a fire by burning leaves, so let’s make sure we dispose of them properly and everybody’s safe.”