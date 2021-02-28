With warmer temperatures this weekend, the public is reminded to stay off the ice.

London Fire, Ice, and Water Rescue removed 16 hockey nets off of ponds around the city, Sunday.

As emergency repsonders have the right tools go onto the ice safely, the general public is asked to remember to stay off.

The Upper Thames River conservation Authority reminds the public that frozen water bodies for recreational activities is hazardous as they are not monitored for the purpose of winter recreation.

"Anyone who falls through the ice could experience hypothermia and death within minutes," says the UTRCA.

Banks near rivers and creeks can also be slippery, and when combined with cold water can pose a serious hazard.