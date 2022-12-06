London fire warn public after responding to two separate kitchen fires in one day

London fire crews were kept busy on Monday after responding to two separate kitchen fires in the city, and they’re warning the public to never leave cooking food unattended.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, emergency crews responded to the 300 block of Fleming Drive on Monday for a report of a kitchen fire.

No injuries were reported, but damages are estimated at $50,000.

Later that afternoon, fire crews attended the scene of another kitchen fire located on Wonderland Road.

London fire said smoke alarms alerted neighbours to the blaze, who then called 9-1-1.

Upon arrival, crews found light smoke, a dog and no residents at home.

No injuries were reported.

London fire crews remind the public that “cooking fires are preventable” and “don’t get burned.”

Incident final update: the LFD reminds you to always look while you cook. #unattendedcooking #ldnont pic.twitter.com/I8suFG4Ght