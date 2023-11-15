London firefighter passes away after years long battle with cancer
A beloved London firefighter has died after a battle with Cancer.
A social media post by the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) read, "It is with deep regret and overwhelming sadness that we report the loss and passing of our beloved Captain Chris Bruinink. With his family by his side, Captain Bruinink peacefully and finally rested after a long and courageous battle with cancer."
Bruinink was featured in a CTV News story in January, sharing his battle with cancer that started in 2020.
His battle inspired a campaign by the firefighters association called "LPFFA Strong" — a wristband campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters.
According to LPFFA, funeral services will be with full line of duty death honours.
Our hearts are very heavy as we share the news that Captain Chris Bruinink passed away yesterday after a fiercely fought battle with cancer. Our thoughts & prayers are with Captain Bruinink’s family, our LFD family & all whose lives he touched. �� #GoneTooSoon #family #ldnont pic.twitter.com/GldZaZrw6U— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 14, 2023
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John RiverThe New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.