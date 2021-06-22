London Food Bank Community Hubs open at area YMCAs

Those in need can now get support from the London Food Bank through four Community Hubs at area YMCA locations.

Food boxes can now be picked up at various locations in the city thanks to the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario.

Glen Pearson, co-executive director of the London Food Bank, said in a statement, “Partnering with the Y on this food security initiative is significant. They have a long history of supporting Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities and innately understand the importance of proper health to achieving better community outcomes."

The goal of the drop-in service is to offer convenient neighbourhood locations for food hamper pickups.

Locations and hours include:

Centre Branch YMCA (382 Waterloo Street) Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bob Hayward YMCA (1080 Hamilton Road) Monday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA, & Library (920 Sunningdale Road East) Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA, & Library (501 Southdale Road West) Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It is an incredibly important time for people and organizations to collaborate, and the Y is very excited to partner with the London Food Bank to support the needs of people in our community,” added Andrew Lockie, CEO, YMCA Southwestern Ontario.