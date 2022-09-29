London Food Bank kicks off annual Thanksgiving drive

As the London Food Bank kicked off its 34th annual Thanksgiving food drive, it seems the need has never been greater.

“The last three months have been the busiest in our history,” says Jane Roy, the co-executive director at the London Food Bank. “We are seeing more and more people use the food bank for the first time.”

London Food Bank Co-Executive Director Glen Pearson says the need is not only in London, Ont., but across Canada.

“At Food Banks Canada the numbers are up 50 per cent across the country. Here locally, we are up 32 per cent and that’s staggering,” says Pearson.

Food donations can be made at most London grocery stores or can be dropped of at any London Fire Hall.

“We realize a lot of people are struggling, so if they can’t make a donation we understand, but if they can it goes a long way to helping,” adds Roy.

Monetary donations can be made online.