London Food Bank's Spring Food Drive now underway

Volunteers sort food at the London Food Bank just days ahead of the wrap up of the London Business Cares Food Drive, Dec. 18, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)

The 35th annual London Spring Food Drive officially kicks off Friday morning.

A media event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the facility on Leathorne Street.

"These continue to be challenging times, and the particulars of the food drive will reflect the new realities," cites Food Bank representatives in a news release.

The Spring Food Drive runs from April 8 to April 18.

(More to come)

