London, Hamilton police searching for wanted fugitive
Multiple police agencies — including the London Police Service — are looking for a fugitive with ties to London, Ont. and the GTA who is wanted on multiple alleged weapons charges.
According to a press release from the Hamilton Police Service, police are looking for 27-year-old Mustafa Asman Elawad.
Police say that as a result of a recent criminal investigation, Elawad is wanted on multiple offences including:
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Careless use, carry, transport, storage of firearm, weapon, ammunition
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
- Prohibited firearm - loaded/unloaded
- Possession for the purpose schedule 1
Hamilton police say that London police are also looking for Elawad for similar offences.
Elawad is believe to be in the Toronto and Etobicoke area, but has ties to both London and Hamilton.
Police warn that if seen, members of the public are advised not to approach Elawad and to instead call 9-1-1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 540-6431 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
