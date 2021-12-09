London has largest probable Omicron cluster in country
London, Ont. is now home to the largest probable Omicron cluster in the country.
That was the grim news delivered to the Board of Health for the Middlesex London Health Unit Thursday evening by acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers.
He said there are now 50 people involved in a cluster that began with two people who traveled from Nigeria late last month.
The two vaccinated individuals had been quarantining in a home setting when the virus was transmitted within the household.
The cluster now includes 18 families, seven schools, two child care centres and one church. In addition, cases not linked to the cluster are under investigation.
“We have identified the largest cluster of probable Omicron in the country,” said Dr. Summers.
He added that the concern is no longer travel, rather spread within the community.
“Unfortunately we are going to have ongoing struggles I believe with Omicron as a local issue as opposed to a travel issue exclusively,” he said. “To be clear, now it is transmitted in Canada, and not just in Middlesex London. But that’s our understanding of the story to date.”
