London Health Sciences Centre warns of 18-plus hour wait times at adult emergency departments

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is warning patients they could be waiting in the emergency room for upwards of 18 hours to receive care for non-urgent and non-emergency concerns.

A post on the LHSC Facebook page said as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, its adult emergency departments were experiencing extra long wait times.

“Our staff and physicians are working hard to provide patients with care,” the post said.

LHSC has told patients to come prepared to wait and consider packing a phone charger, water bottle, book, headphones and snacks.

The hospital is reminding residents to call 9-1-1 in an emergency or go to a hospital emergency department.

LHSC also recommends considering alternate health care options for non-emergency needs to reduce your wait time.