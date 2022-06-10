'London Ice Cream Company' begins new chapter
For nearly three decades, the London Ice Cream company with the unique pink building, resided on Baseline Road.
Starting Friday, the new retail shop will be on White Oak Road just south of Bradley Avenue.
“Since we have been closed since October, we’re expecting a big rush for sure,” said store manager Courtney Bryce, who started with the company when she was 14 years old, and has been promoted after seven years with the company.
The new location had planned to opened in May, but fell behind in the renovation process .
“You know, there’s these things called permits,” said Abbi Lezizidis. “And there’s these other things that we need to make sure that we follow, and we just didn’t anticipate that depth of the requirement. But, we’re here now and we’re ready to open up.”
The retail location now resides within the same building as its factory that serves its wholesale business where thousands of litres of ice cream are created every day.
