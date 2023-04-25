London International Airport transformed for film production

It may be April on the calendar, but it’s Christmastime at London International Airport — and it’s all thanks to filming taking place at YXU.

On Tuesday, London’s airport was transformed into Charlotte Douglas International Airport – located in Charlotte, North Carolina – during the holidays for a film production.

According to Andrew Dodd, manager of Film London, there is a huge volume of productions, and word is getting out that London, and in particular its airport, is a great place to film.

“So just a couple of weeks ago we hosted what’s called a ‘fam tour,’ or a 'familiarization tour’ where we invite location managers, scouts, producers, film industry individuals to London, we drive them around, we show them locations, we show them resources in town, and really just sell the city,” he said.

As Dodd put it, the process is all about “making connections.”

Gerry Vanderhoek, director of commercial and air services at London International Airport said whenever a production takes place in the airport, it does not negatively impact passengers, and that procedures are in place to make sure things run smoothly.

The shoots are always a big boost for the small airport, and Dodd said they’re always working on recruiting new projects.

But as Dodd admits, seeing the airport transformed for filming is always a bit of a surreal experience.

‘It’s a bit surreal to see some place look the same, but different than you’re used to,” he said.