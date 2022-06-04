London Knights gear up for next season during weekend mini camp

Despite the summer-like temperatures, the London Knights are indoors on the ice this weekend, getting a look at some of their own talent.

Their annual development mini camp kicked off this weekend and allowed them to take a look at their most recent draft picks.

After a first-round exit in last year’s playoffs, they are looking to the future with hopes of improving on their disappointing finish.

But, the Knights are excited about next year’s roster, and are optimistic they'll have a great season.

Rob Simpson, the Knights associate general manager, has high hopes for this season, and recalled mini camps from previous years and how the search is always on for that one player who can make a big impact on the team.

“We signed Tyler Parsons, Chris Martenet, Brandon Crawley, for example right out of this camp. So our eyes are always open,” said Simpson.

While last season didn’t end the way the Knights wanted it to, for Simpson, they’re always looking ahead to the future.

“We're always looking for players and you know, we're trying to build our team for next year in the future,” he said.