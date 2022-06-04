London Knights gear up for next season during weekend mini camp
Despite the summer-like temperatures, the London Knights are indoors on the ice this weekend, getting a look at some of their own talent.
Their annual development mini camp kicked off this weekend and allowed them to take a look at their most recent draft picks.
After a first-round exit in last year’s playoffs, they are looking to the future with hopes of improving on their disappointing finish.
But, the Knights are excited about next year’s roster, and are optimistic they'll have a great season.
Rob Simpson, the Knights associate general manager, has high hopes for this season, and recalled mini camps from previous years and how the search is always on for that one player who can make a big impact on the team.
“We signed Tyler Parsons, Chris Martenet, Brandon Crawley, for example right out of this camp. So our eyes are always open,” said Simpson.
While last season didn’t end the way the Knights wanted it to, for Simpson, they’re always looking ahead to the future.
“We're always looking for players and you know, we're trying to build our team for next year in the future,” he said.
-
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Saturday motorcycle crashA male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after Saturday a single-vehicle crash.
-
Avalanche down Oilers 4-2, take 3-0 series strangleholdJ.T. Compher scored with 7:18 left in regulation as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
36-year-old injured in incident at southeast Edmonton parkThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating an incident at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
-
Water emergency brings police, paramedics to Rockwood Conservation AreaA water rescue emergency on Saturday afternoon brought police and paramedics to the Rockwood Conservation Area, just northeast of Guelph.
-
Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talksA planned training session for Canada's men's soccer team was scrapped Friday amid ongoing discussions about player compensation.
-
Sask. mine rescue teams put skills to the test at annual competitionThe Saskatchewan Mining Association emergency response mine rescue skills competition returned in person for the first time in two years at Prairieland Park on Saturday.
-
Drinking water advisory lifted for Skead Road area in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts officially lifted the drinking water advisory for the Skead Road area Saturday evening
-
'It's a part of our history': RCMP Musical Ride returns from pandemic with Yorkton performancesAfter being off the tour since 2019, the RCMP Musical Ride is back, and making its way across Saskatchewan.
-
Surrey RCMP trying to identify man who fell from Pattullo BridgePolice in Surrey are trying to identify a man who is believed to have died after falling from the Pattullo Bridge last month.