London Knights have perfect Thanksgiving Weekend to open season 3-0

Thanksgiving weekend was good to the London Knights as they opened their season with style.

The Knights had three games over four days during the long weekend and managed to win all three of their matchups.

It means the Knights have started with a perfect 3-0 in the OHL’s first season back since the Pandemic began.

While the Knights won each game they were put to the test, winning by only one goal in each contest.

The first matchup was Friday night against Owen Sound at Budweiser Gardens in downtown London.

The Knights were down by one heading into the third but they managed to tie it up and the game had to be settled in a shootout.

On Saturday the Knights again faced Owen Sound, but they would not settle for their win on Friday. They came out of the gate and ended the first period with an early 2-1 lead.

The Knights would outshoot Owen Sound 43-32 on their way to a 4-3 win.

After a day of rest the Knights headed down the 401 to Windsor to face the Spitfires.

For the second time during the weekend they would need a shootout to determine the winner and once again the Knights came out victorious with a final score of 4-3.