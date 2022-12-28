iHeartRadio

London Knights honour Abakar Kazbekov during Wednesday night game


The London Knights hold an emotional ceremony before their game on Dec. 28, 2022 in honour of forward Abakar Kazbekov at London, Ont.'s Budweiser Gardens. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

Nearly two weeks after his death devastated the hockey community, the London Knights paid tribute to forward Abakar Kazbekov, who died suddenly earlier this month.

Kazbekov was a forward in his second year with the team when he fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. high-rise on the morning of Dec. 17.

Wednesday’s game marked the first time the team has returned to the ice since Kazbekov’s passing.

Aa tribute video and a moment of silence  took place before their game against the Erie Otters.

There were also number 15 patches added to the Knights’ jerseys.

AK15 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QvQ1eNkhPZ

— London Knights (@LondonKnights) December 29, 2022
