London Knights leading 2-1 in playoff series with the Kitchener Rangers

Another disappointing loss Sunday for the Kitchener Rangers.

The team won their first OHL playoff game to the London Knights on Thursday, with a final score of 3-2.

The Knights, however, bested the Rangers in Game 2 finishing 5-2.

Kitchener was hoping to take the lead in the series as they returned to the ice Sunday afternoon at the Aud.

It was a wild match with a lot of penalties and goals too.

Mike Petizian scored twice and Joseph Serpa got one goal for the Rangers, but it wasn't enough for the win.

The Knights took Game 3 with a score of 4-3.

London now leads the series 2-1.

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday at the Aud for Game 4.